Opening date revealed for brand new 'high-quality' steakhouse in busy Northampton street

Dahab is opening in Wellingborough Road this week

A brand-new ‘high-quality’ steakhouse is set to open its doors in a busy Northampton street this week.

Dahab, a halal steakhouse, is set to open later this week at 159 Wellingborough Road. The establishment aims to fill a gap in the local dining scene by providing halal steaks and a range of other dishes.

The owners of Dahab, Salek Ahmed, aged 35, who runs the site alongside friends Juhel Shahid and Abdul Samad, explained the inspiration behind the venture.

Salek said: "Northampton doesn't have a halal steakhouse, so we're trying to bring that to the town, opening the market up. A lot of people with halal dietary requirements have had to travel out of town for this kind of meal.

"As a Muslim we can’t just pop into a Miller and Carter and grab a steak because it doesn’t align with our dietary requirements.

"Dahab is a family-friendly environment where people can come and enjoy a good meal, and they don’t have to travel so far for it.”

The restaurant's transformation began when they took over the building in December 2022. After months of hard work, Dahab is now ready to open its doors at 5pm on Thursday (October 19).

Salek said: “It’s been a lot of hard work to get it to where it is now, the transformation, but it’s done now and we’re ready to open.”

As seen in a promotional video, the inside of the restaurant has been transformed into a smart and luxurious space.

Dahab's menu is diverse, featuring steaks, burgers, seafood, wings, ribs, chops, and even vegan options. The restaurant takes pride in offering ‘quality dining at an affordable price’.

Salek said: "We're going for top-end products and offering them at a reasonable price, so it's affordable for everyone.”

The restaurant will be staffed by a team of well-trained chefs, ensuring a high-quality dining experience.

Salek said: "We've got a very well-trained head chef and a team of well-trained chefs. That's what's taken us so long, getting the right people in. That process has been difficult, but we've got the team right now and we're good to go."

The owner also emphasized the restaurant's inclusivity, saying: "It's not just for the Muslim market; we're going for all types of people. We want to focus on getting families out."