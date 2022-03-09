The owner of a new cheeseburger takeaway and restaurant in Northampton says his "banging" food is better than Five Guys, McDonald's and Burger King.

Amir Rashid opened Burger 'n' Spuds in Wellingborough Road - at the former Frank's Steakhouse restaurant - last Sunday as part of a soft opening.

The 41-year-old has made the move from London to open up the independent burger joint and has said it is his "dream venture".

Amir (left) and Burger 'n' Spuds' chef outside the restaurant

Amir said: "It has always been my dream to own my own business. I've been waiting for this opportunity a long time. I wanted to have my own theme and my own brand so that I can put my stamp on it.

"This location was available and I took a punt. There's a lot of competition, particularly on this road but we think as ourselves as unique. We have different burgers, different milkshakes, different fries. I think we can survive and thrive.

"We've had really positive feedback. Last night a customer came and said our food was 'banging'. People are coming back. One customer came to us five days in a row last week."

The restaurant sells £6.99 cheeseburgers, £7.69 kebabs, £7.99 vegan burgers, £3.99 cajun fries, a range of milkshakes for £3.99 and much more.

The hand cut fries

Amir, who has worked for Five Guys, German Doner Kebab, different coffee brands and other fast food chains in the past, went on to explain what separates his burger joint from the rest as he faces tough competition in the area.

He said: "The burgers, the patties, they're very juicy patties. The way we cook it, and the fries as well, we cook it in a different way. It takes lots of time to put our love into the cooking process. It's about the feeling, all about the taste, all about the textures, getting it right. Same with the milkshakes.

"The burgers are handmade patties, the fries are hand cut, the milkshakes are made inhouse. There's a lot of freshness and we use locally sourced produce. The product we offer and the way we deliver, there's no chance of failing.

"I'm not trying to bad mouth other brands but McDonald's and Burger King, it's all frozen patties, the taste is not the same. I've worked at Five Guys, I've tried Five Guys' food, they were using their own patties. It's different. The taste is different. It's fresh produce.

The cheeseburger has been described by one customer as "banging"

"The people who have come already they don't even compare us to McDonald's and Burger King. A lot of people have said we are better than Shake Shack and Five Guys and all the other chains. You can be the judge."

This newspaper tried Amir's cheesburger and fries and can say they were indeed "banging".

Amir added: "We're looking forward to the next months and years ahead, and opening many more like this.

"We're looking to give 20 percent discount to people who walk into the store. People keep coming back. Come and try it. I bet you will love it."

Amir in the kitchen

The restaurant is open seven days a week between 12pm and 11pm.

For more information, visit the Burger 'n' Spuds on Facebook.

The menu