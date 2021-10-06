One Aldi closes as another opens in Northampton - but what will take over the vacant site?

It's a case of one in, one out with Aldi supermarkets in Northampton this week.

The branch on Harlestone Road closes today (Wednesday, October 6) with its replacement on Weedon Road opening tomorrow (Thursday).

It is unclear what will take the place of the St James site, thought to be the first Aldi in the town.

No planning applications have been submitted for it so far and an Aldi spokesperson did not know.

British Olympic silver medal-winning swimmer Siobhan-Marie O'Connor is set to cut the ribbon on the Weedon Road Retail Park store at 8am.

Its opening times are 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sundays.