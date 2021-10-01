CONFIRMED: Budget retailer set to move into empty unit in new Northampton retail park

A popular budget retailer is set to move into an empty unit in a newly-built retail park in Northampton - despite saying back in February it had 'no plans' to do so.

B&M has submitted a licensing application for opening hours and the sale of alcohol at their store in NN5 5DF, which is currently an empty unit in Weedon Road Retail Park next to the new Aldi.

Planning papers for Weedon Road Retail Park said B&M and Aldi were originally going to be moving into the units.

However, when B&M was asked in February about an opening date, a company spokesman said: “We’re always looking at lots of potential new sites at any one time as we open more than fifty brand new stores a year - this isn’t a store that’s currently on our list of confirmed sites.”

Construction workers were even seen with a B&M sign, but still, B&M denied it was moving in.

So over the last seven months it has remained a mystery as to what business would move in.

And now, found in the public notices in this week's Chronicle and Echo newspaper, B&M has applied to West Northamptonshire Council for permission to sell alcohol and to open from 7am to 11pm seven days a week.

B&M has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded.

Anyone who wishes to object to the licensing application has until October 19 to do so and should email [email protected]