Objections raised over national takeaway chain's plans to move into 'cultural' side of Northampton town centre

Objections have been raised against a planning application from a national takeaway chain wanting to move into the more 'cultural' side of Northampton.

Proposals have been submitted by national pizza takeaway chain Fireaway to move into the former Coleman's stationery shop in St Giles Street.

The takeaway plans to open from 7am in the morning until 3am every day of the week, which would make it the latest shop open in the street by a distance.

The former Coleman's store could be turned into a pizza and loaded fries takeaway

Fireaway said these opening times were because the store is near the hospital which brings a consistent demand for food.

Objections have recently been made by West Northamptonshire Council's deputy leader Adam Brown, a long-standing town councillor, a business owner in the street and also a pub worker.

Councillor Brown wrote in his objection: "I am concerned about how a new takeaway in a prominent location on St Giles Street would affect the overall feel of a key piece of Northampton’s retail estate.

"It is very much not in keeping with the theme of the rest of the street which is dine-in restaurant and boutique-led rather than late night fast food.

"I also have serious concerns about the proliferation of junk food establishments and the consequences for public health."

Councillor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward, objected saying: "This proposal is out of keeping with the general character of the street. This is not the place to encourage the night time economy.

"This area is being developed as a residential area to complement the small boutique businesses. This proposal will be a detriment to residents.

"The proposal for residential dwellings above fast food with the odour and noise nuisance does not accord with our desire for balanced communities and high-quality residencies in the town."

Roxanne Harris, staff member at St Giles Ale House, said: "It would be detrimental to the reputation of St Giles Street being a traditional high street.

"It will cause a negative impact on the small independent businesses, bringing rental value of other buildings down and questioning the street's heritage that Northampton BID has tried so hard to promote.

"It will also cause more rubbish, issues with double parking, fighting and extra noise."

Liz Cox, owner of The Eccentric Englishman, between Optimist and Wig & Pen, said: "I would rather not have a takeaway there. There're takeaways all over the town.

"It's not what we're aiming for as a street. We are trying to be the cultural side of town.

"We're all independents down here. It would be nice if it was an independent shop to build the culture of the street."