National takeaway chain submits plan to move into former iconic Northampton shop

A takeaway company with chains across the UK has submitted plans to convert a former iconic Northampton shop into a 'pizza and dirty fries' eatery .

Fireaway, which has 50 takeaways across the country, wants to open a branch at the closed down Coleman's stationery store in St Giles Street.

According to planning papers, the takeaway would be open from Monday to Sunday between 7am and 3am, which would make it the only shop in the street open in the early hours of the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleman's vacated the building in March this year after deciding not to renew the lease

Planning papers say: "The reason for the extended opening times is that this is a central location very near to the hospital and demand for food will therefore be at a continuous level throughout the day and night."

The company also said the move would create up to 32 jobs on either a full-time or part-time basis.

The applicant concludes by saying: "The area has other take away shops and is designated as a town centre retail area.

"Fireaway is a successful brand with over 50 outlets in the UK at present. They are experienced and knowledgeable and respect the local communities that they work in."

The issue of parking was also addressed in the application, with Fireaway saying there is 'ample' space on both sides of the street directly outside of the shop.

It is now up to West Northamptonshire Council to make a decision on the application.

To view the application, click here.

Coleman's announced in January this year that it would be closing after 44 years of business in the town.

The family-run store said it made the "very difficult decision" not to renew the lease after a difficult year in 2020.

Joanna and John Coleman, owners of the company, said in January: "Unfortunately, a combination of the decline of the town centre and lack of easy parking, developments of offices and retail sites on the edge of the town, the rise of Amazon and now Covid-19 have all led to a drop in footfall on St Giles Street which is no longer sustainable for our business to be viable."