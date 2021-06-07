Northampton woman who helped vulnerable families while on furlough crowned ‘Star of the Shires’

Competition winner, Hannah Litt, with salon owner Daniel Granger.

A Northampton woman who spends every spare moment helping others, cooking hot meals and distributing food parcels to families in need has been crowned Northamptonshire’s ‘Star of the Shires’ by a hairdressing salon.

Hannah Litt from Weston Favell village, scooped top prize at Daniel Granger Hairdressing’s ‘Star of the Shires’ competition, which was launched earlier this year to thank individuals who have gone the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of others during the pandemic.

The 35-year-old was furloughed in March 2020 from her job at a Northampton car supermarket so she decided to use her free time to help others.

She set up a community action group with other like minded people, which is designed to help people who are struggling to support themselves.

Working with the group, Hannah began distributing food packages and she even sourced extra snacks to ensure there was always something exciting for the children.

During the time that children were not receiving free school meals, Hannah’s team cooked more than 40 hot meals per week for a dozen families.

Hannah, who has won a year of free cuts, colours and pampering at the Abington Street salon, said: “Thank you so much, I had no idea that I had been nominated, so to be the winner is absolutely amazing and so unexpected.

“I love helping others and haven’t even thought about my hair for a long time, so some pampering and a cut and colour will be incredible.

“I’ve decided to embrace my curls and my husband, who has been badgering me to get a cut for ages, is delighted.”

For the judges of the competition, Hannah stood out as someone who is ‘constantly giving’.

Hannah added: “Rates of loneliness rose throughout the lockdowns so we aimed to bring the vulnerable and those struggling with mental health together, so they could support each other in order to help them work through their struggles together.

“The Christmas period is often a difficult time so another thing we did was cook and donate Christmas meals to those who couldn’t afford one.

“We received donations from a local supermarket and were able to gift families Christmas presents to give to one another.”

Another one of Hannah’s projects – which really impressed the competition judges – saw her turn her hands to DIY.

“While delivering food parcels I was shocked at the condition of so many of the council houses I was visiting,” Hannah continued.

“Some did not have heating, electricity, carpets or even curtains.”

For each house, Hannah and her team fundraised and treated the houses to a mini makeover.

Although Hannah has now returned to work, she still devotes her spare time to helping those in need.

Daniel Granger added: “We had so many entrants and they were so humbling. Being able to recognise people’s selfless good deeds has been so moving.

“Our community really is blessed with some fantastic individuals who are continuously putting others needs above their own.

“Hannah stood out for us, as someone who is constantly giving but rarely treating herself – that is now set to change.”

Hannah has her first appointment at the salon this month and a second in September, to tie in with her wedding anniversary.