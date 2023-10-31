New Turkish barbers set to open at once popular independent pub in Northampton which sadly closed down earlier this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand new business is set to reopen at the site of a once popular pub in Northampton which closed down earlier this year.

The former St Giles Ale House, in St Giles Street, is being converted into a Turkish Barbers called Razor King, according to signage on the front window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to convert the site from a pub to a Turkish Barbers were submitted in August and later approved by West Northants Council (WNC) in October.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signage currently in the front window of the former St Giles Ale House in St Giles Street

WNC’s conservation officers said there were ‘no heritage objections to the proposed change of use to the listed building, which are considered to be minimal in terms of impact upon interior fabric’.

Workers have been at the site for weeks gutting the old pub to transform it into the new business. However it is not yet known when it will open.

There are multiple Turkish barbers nearby in the area including Istanbul Barbers and Pasha Barbers in St Giles Street, and Harun’s Barbers in Abington Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Giles Ale House, which opened in 2017, closed its doors for good in January after its energy costs increased by a whopping 400%.

Former St Giles Ale House boss Terry Steers (left) closed the pub in January this year, citing spiralling costs as the main reason for closure.

In a heartfelt letter, the pub’s former landlord, Terry Steers, said: “It is with the deepest sadness we must announce the permanent closure of St Giles Ale House.

"We survived Covid and everything else thrown at us but we cannot survive the massive increase in energy costs.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us over the last six years, attended our events, beer festivals and general craziness that has made the Ale House such an amazing experience.”