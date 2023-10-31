New Turkish barbers set to open at once popular independent pub in Northampton which sadly closed down earlier this year
A brand new business is set to reopen at the site of a once popular pub in Northampton which closed down earlier this year.
The former St Giles Ale House, in St Giles Street, is being converted into a Turkish Barbers called Razor King, according to signage on the front window.
Plans to convert the site from a pub to a Turkish Barbers were submitted in August and later approved by West Northants Council (WNC) in October.
WNC’s conservation officers said there were ‘no heritage objections to the proposed change of use to the listed building, which are considered to be minimal in terms of impact upon interior fabric’.
Workers have been at the site for weeks gutting the old pub to transform it into the new business. However it is not yet known when it will open.
There are multiple Turkish barbers nearby in the area including Istanbul Barbers and Pasha Barbers in St Giles Street, and Harun’s Barbers in Abington Street.
St Giles Ale House, which opened in 2017, closed its doors for good in January after its energy costs increased by a whopping 400%.
In a heartfelt letter, the pub’s former landlord, Terry Steers, said: “It is with the deepest sadness we must announce the permanent closure of St Giles Ale House.
"We survived Covid and everything else thrown at us but we cannot survive the massive increase in energy costs.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us over the last six years, attended our events, beer festivals and general craziness that has made the Ale House such an amazing experience.”
