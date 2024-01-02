New owners 'delighted' to reveal reopening dates for two 'charming' pubs in Northampton

The company says it is looking for new staff at both sites

Reopening dates have been revealed for two popular pubs under new ownership in Northampton.

Valiant Pub Company recently bought four ‘charming’ pubs in the town from the well-known McManus Pub Company.

The four pubs include The Lord Byron in Kingsley, The Fox and Hounds in Kingsthorpe, The Golden Horse in Far Cotton, and The Foundrymans Arms in St James.

Valiant, which runs The Penny Loafer in Market Square, formerly The Auctioneers, has provided updates on both The Foundrymans Arms and The Fox and The Hounds.

Both of the boozers have been closed since the acquisition, leaving many customers unsure as to when they will reopen.

On The Foundrymans Arms, Valiant said the site will have a ‘quick refurbishment’ this month (January) and that they are planning to re-open the doors ‘at the very beginning’ of February.

As for The Fox and The Hounds, Valiant said it is ‘delighted’ to announce that the doors of the ‘vibrant’ pub will be ‘swinging open once again’ in mid January.

Valiant says it is looking for staff for both The Fox and The Hounds and The Foundrymans Arms. “If you're ready to contribute your skills and personality to our team, we want to hear from you,” a spokesman said.

Gary McManus, managing director of McManus Pub Company, previously said the sale of the pubs was ‘not a decision we have taken lightly’.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a group of pubs that has been with us for many years. We would like to thank all of our guests that have dined, drank and supported us through the years. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all of our teams, past and present, for their hard work and dedication and we wish them all the best for the future.

“It is the right time in our journey to reduce our liabilities and establish more solid foundations for the business. It gives us confidence to refocus our growth and explore exciting opportunities in bedrooms, wet led and neighbourhood venues, both locally and regionally.

“We would like to wish Valiant Pub Co and their teams every success and hope that these pubs will continue to serve their local communities for many years to come.”

The operators at The Foundrymans Arms, in St James, also recently bid a heartfelt goodbye to punters following two years at the site.

The former landlady said: "We will definitely miss The Foundry that we knew and loved. Thank you to everyone that supported me the last two years also to everyone that supported my family. We are grateful for you all."

The Lord Byron has also had its name changed to The Old Bank, leaving some punters ‘confused’ due to there already being another Old Bank pub in the town.