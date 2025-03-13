New opening date revealed for H&M to open in Northampton shopping centre following £2 million loan from WNC

Hoardings at the former New Look site reveal H&M is set to open in Summer 2025

A rough opening date has been revealed for H&M’s new store in Northampton’s Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

The retailer is relocating from its current Abington Street site, where it has been for 25 years, to the former New Look unit inside the centre.

New hoardings at the site confirm the store is now expected to open in Summer 2025, later than the originally planned Spring 2025 date.

An H&M spokesperson previously said the Abington Street store will close less than a week before the new store opens.

The global fashion chain is currently transforming the unit after West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) agreed to loan the Grosvenor Shopping Centre owners, Evolve Estates, £2 million to help facilitate the move.

According to its website, Evolve Estates is part of M Core, a property collective with a combined asset value of over £5.3 billion.

A WNC spokesman previously explained the reasoning behind the loan.

The spokesman said: “Borrowing for companies of any size has become increasingly challenging, and this arrangement provides immediate certainty to Evolve and confidence to H&M to progress the deal at speed, realising the opportunity of an enhanced H&M offer in the town.”

Breaking down the costs, £2m would be loaned to keep H&M in the town centre and another £1m will go towards flexible Wizu office spaces on the upper level of the centre. Both loans would be paid to the owners of the Grosvenor Centre, who would then be responsible for paying the council back within five years. The deal is to ‘free up’ Belgrave House, a vacant office building which is costing WNC £85k a year to maintain.

Cllr Lister, in charge of town centre regeneration at WNC, said: “We are seeking to support the shopping centre’s owners, Evolve Estates, on several schemes which will improve its sustainability while also bringing in some revenue for the taxpayer.

“Councils up and down the country are having to invest millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money into their high streets just to stop decline.

“The loans we will facilitate are backed with guarantees which will ensure we will get the investment back at no cost to the Council or taxpayers. That feels like a win-win for the area.

“We would like to be clear that the loans are to the owners of the shopping centre, rather than H&M itself.

“Alongside this, we have been working with Evolve to renegotiate a lease which is currently blocking our plans for the wider redevelopment of Northampton town centre through the Greyfriars scheme.”

He added: “It is so important for the sustainability of the town that we continue the momentum that has started with Market Square. This loan should always be seen in the context of the overall ambition that provides a town centre which offers the best possible shopping experience, supported by an increasing leisure offer.”

WNC has faced criticism for the move. Lib Dem leader Cllr Sally Beardshaw said it wasn’t fair to be helping big businesses “when there are so many small ones struggling.”