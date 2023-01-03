New food business set to open at former iconic cafe in Northampton - here's what we know so far

A brand new business is set to open at a former iconic cafe in Northampton - here's what we know so far.

The former Super Sausage cafe site in St Leonard’s Road, Far Cotton, closed down last year and was sold off to new owners in the summer time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then rumours have been circulating as to what will open at the site.

'Billy's' is set to open as a fish and chip shop and all-day diner

The new owner started refurbishment works to the site in November, and since then anticipation has continued to snowball.

A new sign reading 'Billy's' has gone up recently, which reveals that the site will be a new fish and chip shop and an all-day diner and breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Chron, the new owner says there is no official opening date as of yet due to the ongoing refurbishment works.

Just next door, the former Sofa King building has been demolished and construction work is well underway for 40 residential flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Background

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Super Sausage cafe had been a staple in the town since the mid-1960s, and was run by the Bacon family.

Speaking to the Chron in August, the Bacon family said: "It is one of the firsts businesses the family started with and we're very sorry for having to let it go. It's a sad occasion. It's unfortunately just one of those things."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Click here to read more.

Tributes poured in on social media for the beloved cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelley Louise said: "Noooooo!!!!!! Best full English in ‘teyn’!"