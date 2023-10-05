National pub chain confirms it will be reopening closed down hotel in busy part of Northampton
A national pub company has revealed it will be reopening a closed down hotel in a busy part of Northampton soon.
Earlier this week, Premier Inn confirmed it will be closing its hotel operations at Great Billing, just off the A45, later this month (October).
A Premier Inn spokesman said: “We are very grateful to all our guests who have stayed with us over the years at Great Billing and we look forward welcoming them at our other popular hotels in Northampton in the future.
"The location will continue to operate as a hotel but under a different management team and brand. All our team are all aware and no job losses will result from the change.”
The spokesman did not reveal the reasons behind the closure but did reveal that a pub company will be taking over.
Chron and Echo can exclusively reveal that Greene King, who are the landlords of the site, will be taking over the property once again.
A Greene King spokesman said: “The Whitbread [Premier Inn] lease comes to an end later this month, at which point Greene King will take back the building as the landlord.
"We’re looking forward to reopening the site as a Greene King hotel before the end of the year.”