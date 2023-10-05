News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

National pub chain confirms it will be reopening closed down hotel in busy part of Northampton

A rough opening date has been revealed
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A national pub company has revealed it will be reopening a closed down hotel in a busy part of Northampton soon.

Earlier this week, Premier Inn confirmed it will be closing its hotel operations at Great Billing, just off the A45, later this month (October).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Premier Inn spokesman said: “We are very grateful to all our guests who have stayed with us over the years at Great Billing and we look forward welcoming them at our other popular hotels in Northampton in the future.

Premier Inn in Great Billing is set to become Greene King hotelPremier Inn in Great Billing is set to become Greene King hotel
Premier Inn in Great Billing is set to become Greene King hotel
Most Popular

"The location will continue to operate as a hotel but under a different management team and brand. All our team are all aware and no job losses will result from the change.”

The spokesman did not reveal the reasons behind the closure but did reveal that a pub company will be taking over.

Chron and Echo can exclusively reveal that Greene King, who are the landlords of the site, will be taking over the property once again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Greene King spokesman said: “The Whitbread [Premier Inn] lease comes to an end later this month, at which point Greene King will take back the building as the landlord.

"We’re looking forward to reopening the site as a Greene King hotel before the end of the year.”

Related topics:Premier InnGreene KingNorthamptonA45