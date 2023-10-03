National hotel chain set to close down one of its busy sites in Northampton – new company set to takeover

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A national hotel chain has confirmed it will be closing one of its busy sites in Northampton this month – but a new company is set to takeover.

Premier Inn has confirmed that its hotel at Great Billing, just off the A45, will be closing its doors later this month (October).

Chron and Echo contacted Premier Inn following rumours that the site was set to close.

Premier Inn is closing its site at Great Billing

A Premier Inn spokesman said: “I can confirm that the Premier Inn at Great Billing / A45 will close at the end of October.

“We are very grateful to all our guests who have stayed with us over the years at Great Billing and we look forward welcoming them at our other popular hotels in Northampton in the future.”

The spokesman did not reveal the reasons behind the closure.

However, the spokesman did confirm that the site is set to be taken over by another national chain.

The spokesman said: "The location will continue to operate as a hotel but under a different management team and brand. All our team are all aware and no job losses will result from the change.”