National coffee chain in Northampton town centre closes for 'exciting' refurbishment – here’s when it will reopen
and live on Freeview channel 276
Costa Coffee, on the corner of Fish Street and Abington Street, closed on Monday (July 22) for a major internal makeover.
A Costa Coffee spokeswoman said: “Our Northampton Costa Coffee store on Abington Street is temporarily closed for an exciting refurbishment. We look forward to welcoming the local community back to the store once it re-opens, with a refreshed and modern interior, featuring brand new furniture and flooring. In the meantime, local customers can visit their nearest Costa Coffee store in the Grosvenor Centre.”
The spokeswoman said the store will reopen on Thursday, August 1.
The refurbishment coincides with West Northants Council’s (WNC) £5 million regeneration works to Fish Street and Abington Street.
The town centre improvement works started in February and are set to be completed in Winter 2024, according to WNC.
Over the coming months contractors Kier will be installing new paving and seating, additional trees, feature lighting and planting to boost the appearance and setting of the area, according to WNC.
The council says the redevelopment will complement the wider regeneration of the town centre, including the £12m Market Square refurbishment, and provide ‘enhanced connectivity’ with the rest of the town.
Nearby, works to remove asbestos from the former BHS unit on Abington Street began in April and are set to be completed by late autumn. Following this, demolition of the site will begin, with preparations for the next phase of works starting in winter 2024/25.
Works to transform the former BHS and M&S building into 342 flats are forecasted to start on site in Spring 2026 and finish in the Summer of 2032, according to WNC.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.