Take a look inside the new Wagamama restaurant just opened in Northampton.

Wagamama opened its first ever restaurant in Northampton at the former Firejacks site in Sixfields on Monday (October 16).

The restaurant is the 158th Wagamama to open in the UK, bringing 70 new jobs to Sixfields. The site is designed to seat 140 people.

The new Northampton restaurant, which will open with the release of the new autumn menu, will serve up classic guest favourites including chicken katsu, ramens and ‘iconic’ sides selections on their 50 per cent plant based menu.

For the last few months workers have been on site at the former Firejacks restaurant transforming it into a Wagamama.

Ahead of the opening date, the restaurant held two days of exclusive preview events allowing locals to book in for a meal on Wagamama to celebrate.

Milly Pearson, regional marketing manager for the north, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand new restaurant in Northampton. We can’t wait to serve up our newest menu launch and fresh favourites.

"Our fantastic new team have been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much loved Wagamama experience to our guests and they’re so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once works are complete.”

Wagamama Northampton will open seven days a week from 11am until 10pm and 11pm on a Friday and Saturday.

