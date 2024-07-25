Nando's moves another step closer to opening up at Northampton leisure park
In the first few months of 2024, workers were seen internally renovating the former Chiquito’s restaurant in Sixfields, which ceased operations in September 2023, sparking rumours of what it might be turned into, with many speculating it would be Nando’s.
In May, Nando’s confirmed it would be opening at the site later this year, though no specific opening date was given.
A Nando’s spokeswoman previously said: “It’s great to hear there is already excitement around our famous Peri-Peri flavour and good vibes coming to Sixfields Leisure – our second restaurant in Northampton. We are looking to open later this year and will be able to share more details soon."
However, after the confirmation, little work seemed to be taking place — until now.
Plans have now been approved for the popular chain to start externally transforming the site. Workers were spotted there today (Wednesday) beginning the transformation.
Planning papers show that the site is going to look like a classic Nando’s location, which is known for its vibrant and eclectic aesthetics, featuring bold colours, African artwork, and rustic natural materials.
Nando's specialty is its flame-grilled Peri-Peri chicken, marinated in their signature Peri-Peri sauce made from African Bird's Eye Chili and a blend of fresh herbs and spices.
It was revealed that Nando’s is renting the site on a long-term lease at £112,500 per year.
Additionally, the land it sits on is up for sale for £3.65 million. A 10,685 sq ft parcel of land in Sixfields – home to Wagamama, the former Chiquito restaurant, and an 87-space car park – has gone up for sale with Savills estate agents for a whopping £3.65 million.
Once opened, Nando’s joins Wagamama and other prominent brands that have invested in Sixfields over the past few years.
