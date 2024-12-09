Mystery surrounds future of popular garden centre on edge of Northampton despite latest huge decision

The future of a popular garden centre on edge of Northampton remains unclear despite a huge decision made today.

Dobbies Garden Centres Limited saw its restructuring plan (RP), launched in September, approved today (Monday, December 9) by the Court of Session in Scotland.

This confirms that the company will not be saving its Harlestone Heath site and that it will definitely be closing down for good on December 17.

The RP allows Dobbies to exit the leases of 10 loss-making sites, including Harlestone Heath. An agreement was reached with landlords to keep an 11th site, in Antrim, open.

A Dobbies spokeswoman said: “We’re pleased to have worked constructively with landlords on the RP. The approval of the RP means we can now focus on the future, building a strong platform for a return to sustainable profitability in our stores across the UK.

“Having successfully secured approval of the RP, focus is now on accelerating a return to sustainable profitability, working constructively with suppliers, and providing excellent products and experiences for customers and local communities.

“Dobbies would like to thank all of its colleagues, partners, and suppliers for their commitment and hard work as they have navigated this process.”

The closure at Harlestone Heath will affect 28 employees, including six full-time and 22 part-time staff. Dobbies has pledged to consult with affected workers and aims to redeploy them where possible.

The restaurant and popular soft play closed on December 1.

Rumours have been circulating on social media that the Harlestone Heath site may have been purchased by Blue Diamond, the company behind Beckworth Emporium near Sywell.

Chronicle & Echo has contacted Blue Diamond for comment but has not yet received a response.

The speculation has led to excitement online. One social media user said: “Eeeek! I need to just make sure this is definitely happening before I literally burst with excitement!”

Another added: “Great news! Blue Diamond is the largest garden centre company in the UK and Channel Islands, so hopefully good things to come. Great news for the staff just before Christmas.”

Beckworth Emporium has a 4.5 out of five-star rating from 1,328 Google reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “Beckworth Emporium – a garden centre that integrates gourmet food, desserts, home furnishings, garden plants, and a restaurant. Every corner is full of dazzling items; you can spend half a day wandering around.”

Another said: “Must be one of the best garden centres for many a mile; always a pleasure and doesn’t disappoint.”