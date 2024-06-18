Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major food outlet in a busy street in Northampton town centre has had its opening hours extended until the early hours of the morning.

German Doner Kebab (GDK) restaurant and takeaway, in the Drapery, has secured approval from West Northants Council (WNC) to extend its operating hours.

GDK is now able to open daily from 11:00 AM to 3:00 AM, a significant extension beyond its previous hours of 11am until 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outlet will join other major takeaways in Drapery – McDonald’s, Taco Bell and KFC – which are allowed to open until 2am.

German Doner Kebab in Drapery

A GDK spokesman said: “As a national brand, GDK has high standards in food, public safety, staff training, and prevention of nuisance. GDK Northampton has been successfully trading between 11am – 11pm daily. It is therefore well placed to promote ‘Northampton as a safe and healthy environment’.

"GDK is a national brand and the owners ZK Group are vastly experienced with other national brands under ownership and franchise, with many of these now operating late night licences and successfully throughout the country. There will be regular reviews of policy and actions taken accordingly. GDK are aware of additional measures such as SIA licensed door staff and security however it is not considered to be appropriate at this juncture for the type of location and the type of licence applied for (no alcohol, light refreshment only). “Should any of the responsible authorities recommend for SIA door staff during late night refreshment, this will be accepted, and door staff will be employed during late night refreshment.”

The company, which opened in Drapery in August 2022, listed multiple actions it will take to reduce nuisances in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GDK spokesman said: “All staff will be trained in managing and resolving conflict, recognising drugs activity and potential for weapons and accidents.

“There shall be adequate supervision of the immediate vicinity to control both patrons visiting and leaving the premises, and any other persons