Major retailer announces expected closure of popular garden centre in Northampton
Dobbies Garden Centres has confirmed that its Harlestone Heath location is expected to close as part of a larger restructuring plan aimed at addressing ongoing financial challenges.
A Dobbies spokesman said: “We are implementing a restructuring plan to address historically uneconomical rent costs and to create a strong platform to return our business to profitability, access future investment, and to ensure a sustainable, long-term future for Dobbies.
"We are sorry to confirm that this includes the closure of our Harlestone Heath store. Subject to the restructuring plan being approved, we expect this store to cease trading by the end of the year. Until that time, the store will remain open as usual.”
The closure will impact six full-time and 22 part-time employees at the site. Dobbies has said that it will consult with all affected workers and will aim to redeploy them where possible.
Overall, if the restructuring plan is approved, Dobbies will close 11 unprofitable sites and six unprofitable Little Dobbies stores, affecting a total of 465 employees, including 82 full-time staff out of an overall workforce of approximately 3,600. Dobbies will also seek temporary rent reductions at an additional nine sites.
Despite these significant changes, all stores will continue to operate as usual during the restructuring phase, with no impact on suppliers anticipated. Following these closures, Dobbies will operate 60 stores.
The proposed store closures are as follows:
Altrincham
Antrim
Gloucester
Gosforth
Harlestone Heath
Huntingdon
Inverness
King’s Lynn
Pennine
Reading
Stratford-upon-Avon
Little Dobbies:
Cheltenham
Chiswick
Clifton
Richmond
Stockbridge
Westbourne Grove
