Major fashion brand CLOSES for good at Northampton's main shopping centre - and Boots and Next respond to rumours

A major retailer has officially CLOSED for good at Northampton's main shopping centre after nearly 20 years of trading.

New Look vacated its two-storey premises at The Grosvenor Shopping Centre on Wednesday, February 15, leaving another huge hole at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular shop had been trading from the Grosvenor Centre since 2004.

The New Look store is no more after it closed down on February 15

A New Look spokeswoman said: "Regrettably, we have made the decision to close the New Look store in the Grosvenor Centre on Wednesday, February 15.

"We are focusing on supporting our store colleagues and where possible finding alternative roles for them within the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank all of our customers in the local area for shopping with us over the years.”

Chron readers reacted to the news on Facebook.

The inside of the store sits empty

Jade Verity wrote: "As someone who worked in that store from 16 years old right up until five years ago, it was an absolute joy. Sending love to all the staff in there, as the saying goes: 'Once a New Looker, always a New Looker'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherrilea Christie said: "Feel for all the staff. Hope they have been compensated and get new jobs soon."

Paul Papuc added: "We need a Ferrari showroom there."

It is not yet known if the new owners of The Grosvenor Centre, Evolve Estates, have plans for the massive empty space.

Joe O’Keefe, one of the founding partners of Evolve Estates, said: “We are pleased to have completed this acquisition in an incredibly challenging market, cementing our commitment to continued investment in the retail sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is one of the largest retail centres to come under our ownership and we’re excited to get to work. We’re already in discussion with numerous tenants who will complement the scheme and the wider Northampton town centre offer."

In other news regarding the centre, Boots, which is located next door to the former New Look site, has responded to rumours that it is leaving the site or downsizing.

A Boot spokeswoman said: "There are no plans to make any changes to the store at this time."

Rumours had also been circulating that NEXT, on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre, may be shutting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A NEXT spokeswoman said the company is 'not able to comment on the rumour at this time'.