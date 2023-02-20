Major fashion brand CLOSES for good at Northampton's main shopping centre - and Boots and Next respond to rumours
The store had been open since 2004
A major retailer has officially CLOSED for good at Northampton's main shopping centre after nearly 20 years of trading.
New Look vacated its two-storey premises at The Grosvenor Shopping Centre on Wednesday, February 15, leaving another huge hole at the site.
The popular shop had been trading from the Grosvenor Centre since 2004.
A New Look spokeswoman said: "Regrettably, we have made the decision to close the New Look store in the Grosvenor Centre on Wednesday, February 15.
"We are focusing on supporting our store colleagues and where possible finding alternative roles for them within the business.
"We would like to thank all of our customers in the local area for shopping with us over the years.”
Chron readers reacted to the news on Facebook.
Jade Verity wrote: "As someone who worked in that store from 16 years old right up until five years ago, it was an absolute joy. Sending love to all the staff in there, as the saying goes: 'Once a New Looker, always a New Looker'.
Sherrilea Christie said: "Feel for all the staff. Hope they have been compensated and get new jobs soon."
Paul Papuc added: "We need a Ferrari showroom there."
It is not yet known if the new owners of The Grosvenor Centre, Evolve Estates, have plans for the massive empty space.
Joe O’Keefe, one of the founding partners of Evolve Estates, said: “We are pleased to have completed this acquisition in an incredibly challenging market, cementing our commitment to continued investment in the retail sector.
“This is one of the largest retail centres to come under our ownership and we’re excited to get to work. We’re already in discussion with numerous tenants who will complement the scheme and the wider Northampton town centre offer."
In other news regarding the centre, Boots, which is located next door to the former New Look site, has responded to rumours that it is leaving the site or downsizing.
A Boot spokeswoman said: "There are no plans to make any changes to the store at this time."
Rumours had also been circulating that NEXT, on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre, may be shutting.
A NEXT spokeswoman said the company is 'not able to comment on the rumour at this time'.