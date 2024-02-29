Large national retailer submits plans to move into massive empty unit in busy Northampton retail park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major retailer has submitted plans to open at a huge vacant unit in a busy Northampton retail park.

Proposals have been submitted for GO Outdoors to move into the former DW Sports Site in St James’ Retail Park, in Towcester Road.

GO Outdoors, reportedly the UK’s largest camping and outdoor pursuit retailer with 93 stores across the country, offers a wide range of products including tents, tent accessories, camping equipment, caravanning equipment, bicycles, parts and accessories, climbing equipment and accessories and more.

The former DW Sports site could be converted into a GO Outdoors chain if plans are approved

Planning papers say: “The proposed development will improve the choice for local shoppers by introducing a retailer who are not currently represented in Northampton…and demonstrate continued investor confidence in Northampton as a retail destination.

"The proposal will result in the re-use of existing vacant floorspace in a well-established destination and ensure its long-term occupancy. This in turn will make a positive economic contribution to the area.

"GO Outdoors will create up to 40 new jobs and will invest in the local economy as a result of the reoccupation. These benefits are significant.”

If approved, there will be a retail space expansion from 2,250 square meters to 4,100 square meters.

Explaining the expansion, planning papers say: “The GO Outdoors retail warehouse format is different to other town centre type camping and leisure retailers, such as Millets and Mountain Warehouse, in that stores accommodate large display and demonstration areas for tents and bulky camping furniture.

"A GO Outdoors store also displays a wide range of bulky items such as bikes, kayaks/canoes, sleeping equipment, fishing rods and caravan appliances. Bulky goods typically require a significant amount of floorspace for their storage, display and sale, as well as good vehicular access and servicing arrangements, and car parking provision in close proximity to enable products to be easily transported.”

GO Outdoors said it also considered the former BHS site in Abington Street and Sainsbury’s in the Grosvenor Centre but deemed that both were unsuitable mainly due to lack of car parking.

If approved, GO Outdoors will join The Range, DFS, McDonald’s, HomeSense, Home Bargains, Starbucks, Next Outlet, Iceland and Bensons For Beds.