IN PICTURES: Aldi opens brand new store at Northampton retail park

A brand new supermarket has opened today (Thursday October 7) at a new retail park in Northampton.

The Aldi store was opened at the Weedon Retail Park at 8am, with Team GB silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor cutting the ribbon.

Shoppers queued up outside the store to be the first to get their hands on fresh stock stacked across the shelves.

B&M will be moving into the site next door to Aldi, which used to be occupied by Homebase and Argos.

The Aldi branch on Harlestone Road closed yesterday (Wednesday, October 6).

It is unclear what will take the place of the St James site, thought to be the first Aldi in the town.

The new Aldi store in Weedon Road Retail Park.

Team GB silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor cuts the ribbon.

Team GB silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor promotes Aldi's Super Six offer.

Excited customers get ready to do their first shop at Aldi.