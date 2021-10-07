Team GB silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor cuts the ribbon with Aldi manager Lewis Tew. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

IN PICTURES: Aldi opens brand new store at Northampton retail park

The ribbon was cut by Team GB silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor

A brand new supermarket has opened today (Thursday October 7) at a new retail park in Northampton.

The Aldi store was opened at the Weedon Retail Park at 8am, with Team GB silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor cutting the ribbon.

Shoppers queued up outside the store to be the first to get their hands on fresh stock stacked across the shelves.

B&M will be moving into the site next door to Aldi, which used to be occupied by Homebase and Argos.

The Aldi branch on Harlestone Road closed yesterday (Wednesday, October 6).

It is unclear what will take the place of the St James site, thought to be the first Aldi in the town.

The new Aldi store in Weedon Road Retail Park. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Team GB silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor cuts the ribbon. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Team GB silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor promotes Aldi's Super Six offer. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Excited customers get ready to do their first shop at Aldi. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

