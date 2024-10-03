Hugely popular town centre restaurant introduces 'banging brekkie' food truck takeaway to Northampton industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s where a popular Northampton restaurant has opened up a new food truck where you can get a ‘banging brekkie’.

Popular restaurant The Smoke Pit, based in The Ridings, has officially opened a new food truck at Teamworks Karting in St. James, opposite Travis Perkins.

Operating Monday to Saturday from 7am to 2pm, The Smoke Pit food truck serves ‘banging’ breakfast and lunch options, with a mouth-watering burger menu starting at 11am.

The Smoke Pit's new food truck at Teamworks Karting in St. James – serving up 'banging' breakfast and lunch

A Smoke Pit spokesman said: “We’ve levelled up! Our food truck’s got a brand new permanent spot at Teamworks Karting in St. James.

"If you’re after a banging brekkie or one of our iconic burgers, you know where to find us. Order online via our website or swing by the hatch — either way, we’ve got you. Don’t miss out.”

The truck has been a hit so far, but the team is eager to spread the message of its new location.

They added: “A huge shoutout to everyone who’s dropped by the Food Truck so far - you’ve been legends. The love for the food has been unreal, and we’re hyped to keep it coming.”

The Smoke Pit's Breakfast Bun – packed with thick-cut bacon, sausage patties, oozy egg, hash brown, and dirty cheese

One of the standout items is their Breakfast Bun, which is ‘juicy thick cut bacon, oozy egg, sausage patties, hash brown & dirty cheese’, according to the team.

Comparing their food to the “plastic processed nonsense served by chains”, they said: “Forget that plastic nonsense from the chains. They might give you some sad, limp, microwave reheated frozen mess, but we’re here slinging proper grub! This right here is real food, made by hand, fresh every morning, just for you. Juicy thick-cut bacon, oozy egg, sausage patties, hash brown & dirty cheese – none of that cardboard rubbish you get elsewhere. Why settle for cheap, processed rubbish when you can get this? Come and get your brekkie from the truck and start your day the right way.”

In November 2023, The Smoke Pit opened up a food truck outside The Longboat in Eastfield Road, which has proved a hit over the past year.

In 2018, The Smoke Pit brothers and business partners James and Matt Ingram opened Hops and Chops in St Crispin’s Retail Village.