Hugely popular town centre restaurant introduces food truck takeaways to Northampton estate
A town centre restaurant has parked up its latest venture outside a Northampton estate pub.
The owners behind The Smoke Pit in The Ridings in Northampton have launched a new strand to the business by rolling its wheels into Duston.
The Smoke Pit food truck now proudly sits outside The Longboat in Eastfield Road.
Announcing the exciting new move on Facebook, The Smoke Pit said: “The rumours are true, we’re buzzing to announce that the epic dudes over @the_longboat_pub in Duston have given us a pitch in their car park (and it’s massive) for the winter, we will be opening Wednesday to Sunday every week. You can order online or just rock up to the hatch, obviously the pubs open if you fancy a pint too!!! LETS HAVE IT DUSTON.”
In 2018, The Smoke Pit brothers and business partners James and Matt Ingram opened Hops and Chops in St Crispin’s Retail Village.