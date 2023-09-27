Historic bus depot in Northampton on the market for £3.2million is SOLD – campaigners say site is 'under threat'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former bus depot in Northampton has been SOLD after it was put on the market for a whopping £3.2million.

The former Edwardian St James Bus Depot set on more than four acres of land has been sold by estate agents, Chelton Brown.

The estate agents say the site is ideal for a number of redevelopment opportunities, including retail, industrial or housing.

The former St James Bus Depot site has been sold this month (September)

Chelton Brown say they are unable to provide details on the party which has bought the site, or their plans for it, due to client confidentionality.

The workshop and social club formerly located on the site have been demolished, but the historic 1930s art deco former transport office is included within the site and sale.

Agents say: “A sizable and versatile development opportunity has become available comprising off the former St James Bus Depot and additional land to the rear totalling approximately 4.5 acres.

"The workshop and social club which were on the site have been demolished and cleared and reports are available for inspection by interested parties.”

The site is over four acres of land and was on the market for £3.2million

In response to the sale, Northampton Transport Heritage group has launched a campaign to save the building and transform it into a heritage centre.

Campaigners say the depot has played a vital role in the community since the early 1900s, making it a cherished part of the town’s history.

The campaigners say: “The St James Depot, the home of Northampton ‘red’ buses and trams from 1900s is now under threat and is now sold subject to contract. More details and its history will appear here over the next few weeks. If you want to help, offer assistance in our campaign, please contact us on [email protected]."

Sywell Aviation Museum shared the campaign, saying the site has ‘strong links’ to Sywell, particularly concerning its involvement in the production of Avro Lancaster fuselages during World War II, with some parts made at Sywell.

To view the campaign, visit the "Save The Depot Campaign" website.