Look around former Northampton bus depot now on the market for £3.2 million

The site comes with a 1930s art deco former transport office in situ

A former bus depot in Northampton has been added to the market for £3.2 million.

The former Edwardian St James Bus Depot is set on more than four acres of land and is ideal for a number of development opportunities, including retail, industrial or housing, according to agents.

The workshop and social club formerly located on the site have been demolished, but the historic 1930s art deco former transport office is included within the site and sale.

Agents say: “A sizable and versatile development opportunity has become available comprising off the former St James Bus Depot and additional land to the rear totalling approximately 4.5 acres.

"The workshop and social club which were on the site have been demolished and cleared and reports are available for inspection by interested parties.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.2 million.

Look around this former Northampton bus depot with the pictures below.

