Here’s what happened to Northampton’s grottiest restaurant and takeaway which was slapped with a ZERO star food hygiene rating.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

N-Hampton BBQ has reportedly closed down after being served a zero star food hygiene rating

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

There is currently just one establishment in Northampton which has a zero star rating – N-Hampton BBQ in Abington Street.

This newspaper asked West Northants Council (WNC), which carries out the inspections on behalf of the FSA, why N-Hampton BBQ was so grotty.

A WNC spokesman said: “Environmental health officers carried out a routine inspection of this premises in November 2022 as part of our continual monitoring of food premises in West Northamptonshire and found unacceptable conditions.”

The council did not detail what they found on site so this newspaper has put in a freedom of information request in search of further details. We will publish our findings once we have received a response.

So what happens when you get a zero star rating? What has happened to N-Hampton BBQ? They have closed down and disappeared, according to WNC.

The WNC spokesman said: “Following this visit, officers served formal notices but found that the premises was not operating when they returned to check compliance.

"Officers continue to monitor the premises while it remains closed so that they can engage with the food operator to ensure that the conditions previously found do not continue.”

This newspaper has tried to get in touch with N-Hampton BBQ but has not received any response.

Surprisingly, N-Hampton BBQ has a 4.7 out of five-star rating from 52 Google reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “I don't say this lightly, this is the best kebab takeaway I've ever been, by quite a distance. I've worked all over the country and been to many, this place simply kicks derriere.”

Another said: “The N-Hampton BBQ has fresh, tasty food.”

To find out more about health protection across West Northamptonshire, including food hygiene ratings, visit: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/environmental-health/food-complaints