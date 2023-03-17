News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

The Northampton takeaway with a zero star food hygiene rating and 20 one-star establishments

Inspectors told these establishments urgent improvement is needed

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

These are establishments in Northampton listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'one' rating during 2022 and told they need to make major improvements to hygiene standards. One establishment even has a ZERO star rating.

Where possible, Chronicle & Echo has attempted to contact all establishments featured for comment before publication. Information correct as at March 15, 2023.

All the takeaways and food shops with a one-star food hygiene ratings in Northampton

1. Food hygiene ratings in Northampton

All the takeaways and food shops with a one-star food hygiene ratings in Northampton Photo: -

Photo Sales
Woodys in Merefield, Northampton. Last inspected on November 9, 2022.

2. Woodys in Merefield (near Tesco Extra)

Woodys in Merefield, Northampton. Last inspected on November 9, 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Al Madina Kettering Road, Northampton last inspected on June 1, 2022.

3. Al Madina Kettering Road

Al Madina Kettering Road, Northampton last inspected on June 1, 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Lotus Stores in Delapre Street, Far Cotton, Nothampton. Last inspected: January 3, 2023.

4. Lotus Stores

Lotus Stores in Delapre Street, Far Cotton, Nothampton. Last inspected: January 3, 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
InspectorsNorthamptonFood Standards Agency