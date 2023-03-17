The Northampton takeaway with a zero star food hygiene rating and 20 one-star establishments

Inspectors told these establishments urgent improvement is needed

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

These are establishments in Northampton listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'one' rating during 2022 and told they need to make major improvements to hygiene standards. One establishment even has a ZERO star rating.

Where possible, Chronicle & Echo has attempted to contact all establishments featured for comment before publication. Information correct as at March 15, 2023.

Food hygiene ratings in Northampton All the takeaways and food shops with a one-star food hygiene ratings in Northampton

Woodys in Merefield (near Tesco Extra) Woodys in Merefield, Northampton. Last inspected on November 9, 2022.

Al Madina Kettering Road Al Madina Kettering Road, Northampton last inspected on June 1, 2022.

Lotus Stores Lotus Stores in Delapre Street, Far Cotton, Nothampton. Last inspected: January 3, 2023.