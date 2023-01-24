Here's a sneak peek at what the vacant Toys R Us site in Northampton could look like once bargain retailer moves in

Here's what the former Toys R Us site in Northampton could look like when a new national bargain retailer moves in.

The once popular children's toy store in St James Retail Park, which closed down in 2018 after the company went bust, could be brought back to life soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toys R Us site in St James Retail Park is set to become a Home Bargains

Since the approval, Chron and Echo has reached out to Home Bargains on multiple occasions asking for a potential opening date and what will happen to its current store in St Peter's Way. Unfortunately we have not received any response.

However, the latest bit of information suggests the opening of Home Bargains may not be too far away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bargain retailer has submitted new plans this month (January) to install signs on the massive building (pictured), which would see the Home Bargains logo replace the large Toys R Us logo on the front of the building.

In planning papers, Home Bargains said: "The proposal will result in the re-use of existing retail vacant floorspace in a well-established destination and ensure its long occupancy. This in turn will make a positive economic contribution to the area. Home Bargains will create up to 100 new jobs and will invest in the local economy as a result of the refurbishment works and store fit out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's an artist's impression of what the store could look like if approved by WNC

The company did look at other sites in the town to move into including the former Sainsbury's store in Princes Walk in the Grosvenor Centre as well as the former BHS store in Abington Street but decided not to pursue these options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said the Sainsbury's site, although nearly perfect for floorspace, was not “suitable for the nature of retailer” due to the need for trolleys and easy access to car parking, which would be via lifts and escalators in the Grosvenor Centre.

The BHS site is also going to be converted into flats by West Northamptonshire Council, so Home Bargains decided against submitting an application to move in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad