Greggs looks to open huge site at Northampton shopping centre...but there's already a brilliant family-run bakery nearby

A brand new Greggs bakery could open a huge new site at a busy Northampton shopping centre…near to an already successful family-run bakery.

The popular bakery chain has recently submitted plans to West Northants Council (WNC) move into two vacant units in Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre, Harborough Road.

There is limited information on the plans but what we do know is Greggs has applied for planning permission for new signage, shopfront, and fixed outside seating at units 11 and 12 of the shopping centre, which is next door to Waitrose.

A target decision date to approve or reject the proposals has been set by the council for October 12.

There has been no formal objections submitted against the plans, which suggests they will be approved.

There is already a smaller Greggs site a stone’s throw away in Alexandra Terrace. It is not yet known if the company plans on keeping both open at the same time.