Greggs closes down shop for good after more than a decade in busy Northampton high street

End of an era for battle of the bakeries on one of Northampton’s high streets

Greggs has closed one of its bakeries for good after more than a decade in business in a busy street in Northampton.

The bakery chain has closed down its store in Alexandra Terrace, Kingsthorpe leaving a vacant unit on the high street.

Greggs had been at the site since around 2012, when it moved in right next door to iconic bakery rivals Oliver Adams.

After five years of battle, national chain Greggs won the war as Oliver Adams closed down its Alexandra Terrace site in 2017.

Greggs have gone on to sell baked goods for another six years to the Kingsthorpe community before deciding to level up their operations in the area.

The bakery giant has this month (December) opened a massive new store a stone’s throw away at Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre, next to Waitrose.

The move appears like Greggs is in a strong position to go on to dominate the baked goods market in Kingsthorpe for years to come.

The move has created six new jobs in the area, according to Greggs.

Sadly, Oliver Adams’ went bust in 2017 following a 161 year history in the town dating back to 1856.

The former Oliver Adams site is now a Polish supermarket called Nasz Sklep, which is a Polish phrase that translates to "our shop" in English.

It is not yet known what the closed down Greggs site will become.