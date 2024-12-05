'Frustrated' coffee shop owner criticises lay out of Northampton's new £12.4m Market Square, claiming footfall has dropped significantly

A ‘frustrated’ coffee shop owner has criticised the layout of Northampton’s new £12.4 million Market Square, claiming that his footfall has dropped by 25 per cent.

Renato Melo, owner of Portuguese cafe Praca Coffee, says the revamped square is too heavily focused on one side.

He said: “The market is completely in that corner near Boots, and there’s nothing on my side anymore. It’s affecting footfall. People don’t walk past my coffee shop anymore. The market used to be in the middle, but now it’s in the corner. It’s affected business a lot. We’re talking a 25 per cent drop in sales. They just care about the top corner instead of the whole market. It’s badly laid out.

“When they open STACK, it’s going to be even more focused in that area, away from my coffee shop.”

The owner of Praca Coffee (bottom right) says the Market Square's attractions are 'badly laid out' and are heavily focused on one side of the square, which he claims has caused a drop in footfall at his shop.

Renato says the past two years have already been tough, with his business severely affected by the square’s near two-year construction.

“I lost about £30k during construction,” he said. “I’ve been affected for two years by the building works. I’m frustrated. It’s not fair.”

He added: “I was promised they would put a canopy above my coffee shop. I’m trying to sort this out, but no one is helping. I want a removable canopy. I’ve been waiting for six months. I’m one of the only businesses without one.

"I feel like I’m being ignored because I’m a small business. They should help small businesses, but they don’t care.”

Praca Coffee in the Market Square

When asked what he’d like to say to the council, Renato said: “I’d tell them to do something for the entire Market Square, not just that corner. They’ve not brought anything attractive to my side. Nothing.”

Councillor Dan Lister, who oversaw the Market Square works, responded, saying: “We are continuing to work with businesses and traders to provide support following the reopening of the revitalised Market Square. This includes Small Business Saturday on December 7 and a series of festive activities before Christmas.”

On the canopy issue, Councillor Lister added: “Following the initial repairs carried out to the frontage of the building by the council as part of the perimeter works, we are working with the business owner to make enquiries on his behalf. However, as the building is listed, there is a process to follow.”

Praca Coffee is currently running Christmas promotions. See their Facebook for more information.