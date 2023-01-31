A Market Square business owner admits he is “scared for survival”, as traders have now moved to their new location and building work is set to begin outside his premises in February.

Renato Melo, the owner of Portuguese cafe Praca Coffee, took over the business one-and-a-half years ago – five years after it was first set up in the Market Square.

Despite the “amazing response” since he took over, Renato is fearful of the future now trading has begun for the Market Square stallholders at Commercial Street Car Park.

Praca Coffee has been located in the Market Square for the past seven years, but its future is uncertain.

He said: “The building work being on the cafe’s doorstep is definitely going to impact business.

“Lots of our customers like to sit outside and enjoy the view. Our outdoor seating will remain, but it’s unlikely anyone is going to want to look out on a metal fence and a building site.

“Moving the market was the worst decision and two years is a long time. All I can do is try my best to keep going.”

There will be a walk through to enable the public to access the businesses that remain, but Renato is worried about the custom that will be lost from people who walk across the Market Square and stumble across the cafe.

The Portuguese cafe has introduced a new loyalty card, in a bid to keep custom high during the difficult time on the horizon.

The owner, from Weston Favell, has customers from all over the world visit him – particularly those from Portugal and England, who want a taste of a different culture.

“I take pride in making the place look and feel like home,” said Renato.

In a bid to keep the cafe’s success going, customers are being encouraged to like and share the business on Facebook and Instagram – as well as leaving reviews for others to see.

Loyalty cards have also been created, meaning customers will receive a free drink after nine visits, to incentivise them coming back for more at what is set to be an extremely difficult time.

Renato was hoping to branch out and offer a wider variety of drinks this year, including milkshakes, but this will depend on how everything goes following the beginning of the works in February.

