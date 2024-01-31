Former pub in busy part of Northampton to reopen as 'fine-dining' restaurant and bar
A former pub in a busy part of Northampton is set to reopen soon as a ‘fine-dining’ restaurant and bar.
The White Hart, in Far Cotton, sadly closed its doors for good in March 2023 after five years under former landlords Suzy Keeping and Chris D'alessio.
At the time, the duo said the decision was ‘not taken lightly’ and came with ‘a lot of heartache’.
The prominent building has been sat vacant ever since. However, in recent weeks workers have been spotted refurbishing the site.
Chronicle and Echo went down to the site on Tuesday (January 29) to investigate. And we can exclusively reveal the former pub is reopening as a family-run fine dining fusion restaurant and bar called Cartel.
Speaking to Chronicle and Echo, The new owners said: “It’s going to be a fusion style restaurant and bar. A fusion restaurant is a mix of different types of food. We’ll be doing a more fine dining experience.
"We’re looking to open at the end of February / the start of March. Nothing is confirmed yet, that’s just a projection date.
“It’s family-run. Me and my dad. We have history in Indian restaurants in the past. Nationwide. We’re from Northampton.
“We think Northampton is lacking a fine dining experience. We thought it’s a nice building, it’s got good parking facilities and it’s something that will stand out in the community.
“We went for the building due to its location and the parking. The parking is what really sold it to us. You go into Northampton and you can’t really find any nice dining places with parking facilities, but this does. So that gives customers peace of mind when they come to dine.”
Asked how they plan on filling the massive building, the owners said: “Strong social media presence and following new trends.
“We think the building didn’t do as well as it could is because it was very outdated and hadn’t been changed in a while. We think a little facelift, following trends, and social media presence will, hopefully, get it up and running.”