England fans queue up outside iconic Northampton sports pub 12 HOURS before Euro 2020 final

Queues outside the Barratts yesterday. Photo: Harriet Quinn

An iconic sports pub in Northampton has thanked England fans for their support during Euro 2020 which saw queues outside the boozer 12 HOURS before the country's loss to Italy.

Three Lions fans queued up outside the Barratt's in Kingsthorpe Road from around 8am on Sunday (July 11) to watch Gareth Southgate's men go head to head against the Italians at 8pm that night.

It was the country's first international final since 1966 but unfortunately for England fans the result was not to be as Italy won on penalties.

Barratt's area manager Matthew McInerie thanked the fans and gave his thoughts on the large queues outside the pub.

He said: "Barratt's is one of the best sports bars in Northampton. If you have a venue like ours then that's probably what has drawn a queue.

"Barratts has got a history of sports so it's no surprise the size of the queue! It's an iconic pub for sports, especially the World Cup and Euros.

"It was a lively day, great atmosphere, just a shame about the result but that's football.

"We have a very big team here and all staff are football fans and have loved the atmosphere coming into work.

"Thank you for your over whelming support during this tournament."

Rectory Farm councillor James Hill also spotted the queue and tweeted his thoughts.

He said: "Woah- check out my home town where fans have been queuing since 8am to get into Barratts pub!"

Barratts said it is now looking onwards to the future as the government look to lift all Covid regulations on July 19 and the Premier League starts in August.

Matthew said: "It's been great to be back and now we're looking forward to the next football season coming up in August. I think it will have a good bounce for the new season after the Euros.