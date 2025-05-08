Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Costa Coffee is set to open a new store inside a brand new cinema in a busy part of Northampton – here’s when.

The major coffee chain has confirmed it will be opening a store in the new Odeon cinema in Sixfields.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We’re excited to be opening a new Costa Coffee store, which will be owned and operated by one of our corporate partners, within the new ODEON Luxe, Northampton, this summer.”

Odeon has confirmed it will be opening its new 'Luxe’ cinema at the former Cineworld in Sixfields in May, following months of renovations.

An Odeon spokesman said: “Get ready to experience a little more luxury at your new favourite cinema, ODEON Luxe Northampton, opening May 2025.”

Hoardings erected around the site advertise some of the features coming to the cinema, including ‘Oscar’s Bar,’ where customers can enjoy a ‘signature cocktail,’ and Luxe’s ‘luxury recliner’ seats, which boast extra legroom for guests.

According to its website, ODEON Luxe offers a ‘premium’ cinema experience, featuring ‘luxurious’ reclining seats with extra legroom, Dolby Atmos sound for immersive audio, and ‘premium’ food and drink options. Fewer seats per screen are designed to create a more ‘spacious and comfortable’ movie-going experience.

Ticket prices for ODEON Luxe cinemas generally range from £15 to £25 for standard adult tickets, with children's tickets typically priced between £7 and £10. The myLIMITLESS membership starts at £17.99 per month for unlimited standard films, with a higher-tier option at £21.99 that includes premium formats for an additional fee.

However, Odeon has recently brought in a new ‘any movie for £9.95’ scheme when customers book their tickets online. It is not yet known what the Northampton venue’s pricing will be.

Cineworld closed down in January after the landlord, L&G, decided against renewing its lease.

Reacting to the closure, a Cineworld spokesman said: “After years of providing movie lovers with a place to feel more, we regret to inform you that, following the landlord's decision to reject our proposals, we will be closing.

“Thank you to all of you movie-loving customers for choosing us over the years. We hope you continue to enjoy watching movies at our nearby cinemas.”