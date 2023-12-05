“Being able to open just in time for Christmas is perfect timing.”

The Britannia pub has reopened following a major refurbishment

A popular Northampton pub has reopened following a major, six figure renovation – and they’re looking for new staff.

The Britannia, which is part of the Chef and Brewer Collection, has been completely revamped to offer guests a ‘more welcoming and contemporary setting, while retaining the cosy charm regulars know and love’.

The pub temporarily closed for the refurbishments on November 10 and reopened on Monday (December 4).

A Chef and Brewer spokesman said: “Inside, the bar has been moved to provide a more open plan area for guests to enjoy a refreshing drink, with considerably more seating, while the addition of new flooring, furniture and fittings in every room provides guests with a refreshed look and feel. The bar area of the pub remains dog friendly.

“The outdoor area has also been transformed. As well as landscaping and expanding the whole area to almost 120 covers, we have added a heated pergola, to allow guests to enjoy al fresco dining all year round, with an outdoor bar on hand to supply drinks.

“Not only that, but the garden area is now wheelchair accessible as a result of the refurbishments. Located by an idyllic water’s edge, it provides guests with a stunning view of the countryside.”

Holly Stevenson, general manager of The Britannia, said: “We’ve certainly missed our guests while we’ve been closed but we’ve no doubt the finished product will be worth the wait as we welcome the community back through our doors with open arms.

“The improvements we’ve made to the site, both inside and out, are incredible and being able to open just in time for Christmas is perfect timing, we can’t wait to see the pub full of guests enjoying our new and improved offering across the festive period.”

As a result of the renovations, the pub team is recruiting for multiple back and front of house staff positions, both full and part time. Those looking to apply, can do so online through Indeed.