Take a sneak peek at this magical transformation of a popular pub in Northampton just in time for Christmas

“We can’t wait to welcome you back”

Take a sneak peek at this magical transformation of a popular and charming pub in Northampton just in time for Christmas.

The Britannia, in Bedford Road, has been closed since November 10 for major refurbishment works.

The pub has been transformed inside and out with new furniture and fittings and an outside bar in the much-loved garden area which overlooks the River Nene.

The Britannia team previously said: “And that’s a wrap on the Britannia as we know it. We close our doors until December 4, where we will bring you the new sparkly Britannia. We can’t wait to welcome you back. Thank you all."

The revamped pub and restaurant is set to reopen to the public on Monday (December 4).

Ahead of the grand opening, Chronicle & Echo’s photographer was invited down for a sneak peek inside the pub and restaurant.

1 . Sneak peek at refurbishment of popular pub in Northampton The Britannia, in Bedford Road, is set to reopen to the public on Monday (December 4) after undergoing month-long transformation works Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

