B&M announces opening date for new store in Northampton retail park

The opening date for a new budget retail store in a Northampton retail park has been announced.

B&M will be opening its new store in Weedon Road Retail Park on Friday, November 19, according to its website.

Its opening hours have yet to be confirmed but the company's other stores in Nene Valley Retail Park, Victoria Promenade and Billing Brook Road all open at 8am and close at 9pm except on Sundays, which open from 10am until 4pm.

B&M will join Aldi on the retail park, which opened its doors last week on Thursday (October 7).

The store will be selling a wide-range of products from groceries to electricals to beer and more.

A B&M spokesman said: "All of these items are under one roof, so your shopping trips can be much quicker as well as more affordable."

The B&M store was previously an Argos, while the Aldi was formerly a Homebase.

It had been a mystery as to what company would be moving into the unit as B&M said in February that the Weedon Road Retail Park store was not on their list of new sites.