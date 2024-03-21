Construction power pair finalists in prestigious local awards

Construction power pair Bhangals Construction Consultants and My Build Estimate have been named as finalists in four categories of this year’s SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.
By Laura SmithContributor
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:56 GMT
The sister firms, run by multi-award-winning entrepreneur and CEO Parm Bhangal, have recently relocated to a newly refurbished two-storey office space in Grange Park totalling 7,500 square feet.

The strategic move has rehoused the 30-strong workforce and made the team easily accessible for clients and suppliers alike, with space for additional future growth.

A yet to be opened upstairs space will soon also provide a versatile events area for both staff and the wider business community.

CEO Parm Bhangal with director Karen Bhangal and associate directors Katie Newman &amp; Harrison BaxterCEO Parm Bhangal with director Karen Bhangal and associate directors Katie Newman &amp; Harrison Baxter
Bhangals Construction Consultants has been shortlisted in the Business of the Year (Less Than 50 Employees) and Service Excellence categories.

My Build Estimate is a finalist for the High Growth Award and the Employer of the Year Award.

Parm said: “It has been a monumental year for our business and the office move has created a wonderful foundation for our continued growth. We are proud of all we have achieved in the last 12 months and we are delighted to be recognised with this finalist status in four categories.

“As a team we are looking forward to the awards ceremony and wish all the other finalists the very best of luck.”