Community cafe at the heart of Northampton town centre celebrates ‘strong year of progress’

A community cafe at the heart of Northampton town centre has branded 2025 a “strong year of progress”.

Coconut Paradise Cafe, located in Gold Street Mews, opened in April last year with the aim of achieving community cohesion through Caribbean food, entertainment and events.

It is the brainchild of Ashley Samuels-Mckenzie, who secured the premises in December 2023 and believed Northampton needed a space for all with a focus on Caribbean culture.

For anyone who has never visited Coconut Paradise, Ashley previously said: “It is a calm and comfortable space where you can enjoy delicious and flavoursome food with good people. Gold Street Mews is a real hidden gem.”

The founder described 2025 as a “strong year of progress” as the business name is travelling further afield and the food flavours are enticing customers back time and time again.

When asked what visitors praise most about Coconut Paradise, Ashley said: “It’s the chilled vibes. They come here and know they are out of the way in a quieter area. When the sunlight is out in the courtyard, it is the perfect space for people to catch up.”

Ashley believes it is the cafe’s menu that sets them apart from other venues across Northampton, particularly their vegan offerings.

“People come and seek us out,” he said. “They can’t find the range of vegan Caribbean dishes anywhere else across the town.”

He added that the events they host inside and in the courtyard add to their uniqueness and diversity. This most recently included the hip-hop stage at the Northampton Music Festival.

Ashley’s proudest achievement of the year is how the venue has continually served the community – and a special highlight was housing long-time artist Emma Garofalo and the Inspiration Arts community project creating costumes in the run up to Northampton Carnival.

“It’s important to create spaces, events and moments that people want,” said Ashley. “Everything is that bit more expensive and there’s so much choice. You have to show it’s worth the value.”

Now the venue has been open for more than a year-and-a-half, Ashley continued: “It’s quite a feat when I stop and reflect on it.

“The town centre is changing and there’s a lot of readjusting, refocusing and identifying what the community needs in order to run Coconut Paradise Cafe in the best way.”

Looking to the final quarter of 2025, Ashley says they look forward to hosting more indoor events and taking their Caribbean cuisine on the road at pop-ups.

Ashley also wants to ensure the community knows they can hire out and host their own parties and events from the venue.

For more information on Coconut Paradise Cafe, visit the business’ website here.