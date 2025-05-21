Make the most of this opportunity to build costumes for this year’s Northampton Carnival

Make the most of this opportunity to create and build costumes for the upcoming Northampton Carnival.

Inspiration Arts is a new community project funded by The Arts Council, and free creative workshops are being hosted in the run up to the Carnival on June 14.

Every Sunday and Monday, you can join the fun at Coconut Paradise Cafe in Gold Street Mews. People of all ages and abilities are invited to join forces and build eco-friendly costumes.

Founded and led by long-time carnival artist Emma Garofalo, this project is about turning recycled materials into the amazing creations people see at the annual event. There will be space to connect, learn and express creativity through sustainable art.

Emma has been a carnival artist for the past 25 years, and she has a wealth of experience in building large kinetic structures from fabric and fibre glass rods – which are often created on backpacks in the shape of animals or creatures.

Emma learnt most of her skills from a group in Notting Hill during her time as a student. After going to look at their work for the first time, she was soon armed with a paint brush and got stuck in.

She continued working with the group when she graduated in 2002 and after taking on commissions for other projects, working as a costume artist has remained her full-time job ever since.

“I became more aware of the waste,” said Emma. “The best paid jobs were often the ones where things would end up in the bin and obscure creations weren’t used again. I began exploring sustainable materials and upcycling.”

Emma has been involved with Northampton Carnival for the past two decades. She often brings her existing costumes along to be worn, and offers workshops to support the community groups taking part.

“I’ve never had the funding to create a troupe until now,” said Emma. “Inspiration Arts will be a touring troupe and we’ll travel to two other carnivals in Derby and Leicester to represent Northampton.”

The Sunday workshops are aimed at families, with those interested in gaining more technical skills and an understanding of 3D building invited to come along on Mondays.

With everyone working towards a shared goal, Emma hopes the project will evoke connection, togetherness, learning, friendship, confidence and creativity.