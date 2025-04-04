Commsave Credit Union awarded £70,000 from Fair4All Finance to strengthen member support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Commsave Credit Union has secured £70,000 from Fair4All Finance to expand its Member Solutions team and establish a dedicated partnership with Citizens Advice Milton Keynes, enhancing financial support for members in need.

Fair4All Finance are a not-for-profit organisation working to boost financial inclusion. Their grant, has enabled Commsave to:

Fund a contract with Citizens Advice Milton Keynes, providing Commsave members with independent, professional support for complex financial issues such as housing and benefits.

Recruit an additional member of staff to join their Member Solutions team, ensuring members receive tailored guidance to manage their finances effectively.

Ryan Clifton, Member Solutions Manager at Commsave Credit Union, said: “We’re dedicated to providing a tailored solution for every member who experiences any issues repaying their loans with us. We spend time understanding each member’s situation so we can identify the best solution to enable them to manage their repayments. For some, this might be a short payment holiday, while for others, we might need to work with them on a restructured payment plan. Having an additional member of staff helps to give us the dedicated resource to ensure members are fully supported through this process.

“We also identified that a growing number of members were presenting with often complex needs – involving concerns with areas such as housing and benefits. This is why we wanted to work with Citizens Advice, to provide dedicated, independent advice for our members, enabling a professional advisor to get a full picture of someone’s situation.”

Since launching in December 2023, the partnership has already provided over 65 Commsave members with tailored, expert guidance from Citizens Advice, helping them navigate complex financial challenges and build long-term financial resilience.

Ben Thomas, Director of Citizens Advice Milton Keynes, said: “We are proud to work in partnership with Commsave Credit Union to support people in strengthening their long-term financial resilience. Through our collaboration, we've helped people gain a clearer picture of their household finances and access ethical savings and affordable credit, providing a vital alternative to high-cost lending and supporting better financial wellbeing. We're grateful for Commsave's ongoing commitment to our collaboration and to making a real difference.”

James Richards, Strategic Partnership Manager at Commsave, added: “This funding has been invaluable in allowing us to expand our Member Solutions team and provide specialist support to those who need it most. The cost-of-living crisis continues to impact our members, and by working closely with organisations like Citizens Advice, we are able to offer personalised solutions that help our members take control of their financial futures.”

Commsave Credit Union is committed to providing safe savings, affordable credit, and access to financial education. With a strong focus on financial wellbeing, Commsave continues to develop initiatives that support members in achieving financial stability.

