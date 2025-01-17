Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major cinema brand is set to close its Northampton site THIS WEEKEND after 20 years in business – with the final-ever movie showing revealed.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December, Cineworld confirmed it would be closing the doors for the last time at its Sixfields cinema, which first opened in 2005.

The cinema is set to close this Sunday (January 19).

Reacting to the closure, a Cineworld spokesman said it was the landlord’s, Legal and General’s, decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cineworld in Sixfields is set to close its doors for good on Sunday, (January 19) after 20 years in business there. An ODEON Luxe will replace it later this year.

The Cineworld spokesman said: “After years of providing movie lovers with a place to feel more, we regret to inform you that, following the landlord's decision to reject our proposals, we will be closing.

“Thank you to all of you movie-loving customers for choosing us over the years. We hope you continue to enjoy watching movies at our nearby cinemas.”

Cinema-goers will have one last chance to say goodbye this weekend.

Here's what's showing on the final day: A Complete Unknown, Wolf Man, Mufasa: The Lion King, Nosferatu, We Live in Time, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Babygirl, A Real Pain, Wicked, Better Man, Moana 2, Paddington in Peru, The Wild Robot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last-ever film at Cineworld is scheduled to be Wolf Man at 8.40pm, a horror/fantasy starring Julia Garner, with a running time of one hour 43 minutes.

However, it is not the end for the venue. Legal and General later revealed that ODEON will take over the current Cineworld location and transform it into a state-of-the-art Luxe cinema.

An L&G spokesman said: “ODEON will reimagine this location with significant upgrades to deliver their ultimate cinematic experience.

"Once the Cineworld tenure concludes in February 2025, the refurbishment project will commence, with ODEON expected to reopen the cinema to the public later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By partnering with leading operators like ODEON, we continue to ensure our sites remain at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction."

The cinema itself has been in operation under different licensees for around 30 years.