CEO shares ‘worrying period’ the Royal & Derngate faced following RAAC discovery when ‘sales took a knock’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The CEO of the Royal & Derngate has shared the “worrying time” the popular theatre faced following the discovery of RAAC in September, when “sales started to tail off” after they reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Gordon, chief executive of Northamptonshire Arts Management Trust and its venues, most recently explained that “less severe” repairs are required to tackle the problem – following the recent return of RAAC test results.

“We have got very used to operating really smoothly in the current state,” Jo told Chronicle & Echo. “Even in December we were still learning how best to get audiences through the spaces.

“With panto season and the volume of people, it showed the building can function effectively.”

Audience members have continued to show unwavering support, after being asked by the Royal & Derngate to “come on a journey” with them in navigating the unprecedented changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though it was a successful pantomime season, Jo shared that “sales took a knock” throughout the autumn and winter months.

“It’s always a worry when sales start to tail off,” she added. “But panto season exceeded the number of people from the year before.”

Jo was asked – four months on from when both the Royal and Derngate auditoriums reopened – to sum up the impact the closure has had on the venue’s finances.

She said: “It was a worrying period. We had to reschedule a number of shows and make refunds for the shows we could not deliver. It wasn’t a great position to be in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One show, which was produced and put together by the Royal & Derngate, is now on tour across the country.

However, as it was unable to be performed on the Derngate stage because of the issues with RAAC, the venue missed out on these ticket sales – and they would have got 100 percent of the money as it was produced there.

Though most people have proceeded to host events at the Royal & Derngate, Jo shared that some have decided not to because of “how the theatre looks and feels”.

“It can all have a big impact on our budget,” said Jo. “We’ve had to think creatively about how we can save the offset.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookings for spring are looking “really positive” and the CEO believes it is about “reassuring audience members that the experience is going to be great”.

Their main focus for 2024 is to resume the celebration of the Derngate turning 40, which came to a halt when the RAAC was discovered.

This message from Jo about the importance of supporting the Royal & Derngate – and the arts as a whole – in 2024 still stands.

“Being entertained is one thing,” said Jo, back in December. “But it can have an impact on your health and wellbeing, and your sense of togetherness. The arts can deliver that in such a special way.