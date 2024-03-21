Care home residents have eyes down and dabbers at the ready

We all know what the importance of keeping our minds engaged in active and stimulating activities can do for our health and wellbeing. One firm favourite with many of the residents at Elm Bank, is Gala Bingo. The residents are thrilled to have the big screen event held every week, with prizes a plenty and a fresh cake slice with a lovely warm tea or coffee. It provides an opportunity for all to come together, socialise and share in the joy of an activity that gets the minds engaged.