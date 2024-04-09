Care home Easter egg donations for charity
Brampton View Care Home have been accepting donations of Easter Eggs to be able to donate them to local charities for the Easter period.
Residents, their relatives and staff were all very supportive and have donated many eggs.
Today the home welcomed Deborah Hicks, Funding and Engagement Officer from Restore Northampton into the home to collect some of the donated eggs and learnt how they would be making a difference to local families.
Deborah also shared more about the good work that Restore Northampton take part in including community cafes, food banks and advice sessions for those who may require a helping hand.
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home, said: “Taking part in this donation appeal has been wonderful and we have been touched by the support from our community. We are thrilled to be able to help those who may need it and look forward to more projects like this in the future!”
