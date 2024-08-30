Cafe-bar to open at the heart of the town centre very soon – with the aim of bringing a ‘new lease of life’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brand new cafe-bar is set to open in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter next week, following the closure of a cheese and wine bar earlier in the year.

The former John Franklin’s closed at the end of July, and Lola’s Bar will be opening in the premises – located on the corner of Guildhall Road and Swan Street – very soon.

The venue is hoped to become the “new go-to place for lunch meetings, dinner dates, social gatherings, and pre and post-theatre refreshments”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operated by Bad Butler Hospitality in collaboration with the Royal & Derngate, Lola’s will open to the public from 10am next Friday (September 6).

Operated by Bad Butler Hospitality in collaboration with the Royal & Derngate, Lola’s will open to the public from 10am next Friday (September 6).

The cafe-bar will initially offer drinks, including cocktails, wine, beers and specialty coffee. Pastries and cakes will also be available during the day.

The full food menu will launch later in the autumn, spanning across breakfast, daytime brunch and a selection of tapas in the evenings.

With a passion for Northampton since 2019, Bad Butler Hospitality is a growing independent business and is well-known for its two Saints Coffee outlets and Pala restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Bad Butler Hospitality said: “Lola’s Bar will be our fourth venue and the most exciting yet. The food and beverage scene in Northampton is going from strength to strength, and partnering with Royal & Derngate is a fantastic opportunity for us to further contribute to this.

The venue, located on the corner of Guildhall Road and Swan Street, is hoped to become the “new go-to place for lunch meetings, dinner dates, social gatherings, and pre and post-theatre refreshments”.

“We are particularly excited about this collaboration given the cultural importance of Royal & Derngate in the town and county.”

Rob Parkes, Derngate’s operations and commercial director, shared that they set out to find an “experienced, entrepreneurial and creative operator with strong hospitality credentials to operate a flagship cafe-bar” back in November 2023.

“Bad Butler Hospitality stood out clearly as the best candidate,” said Rob. “They have a great understanding of the vision and values that drive Royal & Derngate, and possess the flair required to provide memorable experiences for theatre-goers, locals and visitors to Northampton alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob praised their understanding of the importance of great, locally sourced food and drink – which has helped create an offering that works equally as well for a relaxed brunch or a quick pre-show meal.

The cafe-bar will initially offer drinks, including cocktails, wine, beers and specialty coffee. Pastries and cakes will also be available during the day.

Bad Butler Hospitality added: “We are very excited to bring a new lease of life to the bar venue. Our hope is to become a staple for theatre goers pre and post-show – as well as bringing a new audience to the doorstep of the theatres.”

Initially, Lola’s Bar will open from 10am until 10pm from Tuesdays to Thursdays, and 10am until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The venue will also open for one hour ahead of shows on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information on the opening of Lola’s Bar, visit the Royal & Derngate’s website here.