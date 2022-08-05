Brand new 24-hour gym opens at former flagship car dealership in Northampton

A brand new “high-quality”, “low-budget”, 24-hour gym has opened in Northampton town centre.

The Gym Group has recently opened a new branch at the former Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover Dealership in Abington Square.

Oliver Tester from The Gym Group said: “The Gym Group is committed to providing inclusive, affordable health and fitness facilities to as many people across the UK as possible and we are happy to announce that we have opened four new sites across the country in this month alone.

The Gym in Abington Square, Northampton

"Adding a second Northampton site will enhance our premium membership offering, 'LIVE IT', giving members in the area the choice of two gyms.

“We are passionate about providing a supportive gym environment for gymgoers and continue to prioritise training our team so that they can best support our members when training in our gyms.”

A Gym Group spokesman said memberships the site “has it all”, with memberships starting at £12.99 a month.

The spokesman said: "Our Northampton central gym has it all. A wide range of high-spec equipment for cardio and strength training and spacious functional training zones are here to help you achieve your fitness goals, regardless of your experience or skill level.

"And we’re easy to find too! Located not too far from the town centre and close to Abington Square, our gym offers easy access from Abington Street."

Other facilities at The Gym include free wi-fi, changing rooms and free parking. It is also open 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover Dealership, owned by the Sytner Group, closed both of its Abington Square and Riverside showrooms in 2021.

The company has since moved to a new 'state of the art' facility in Swan Valley, Northampton.

A Sytner Group spokesman said last year: "The new dealership is located at Swan Valley Way and will be the perfect new home for both premium brands.