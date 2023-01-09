‘Best opening day on record’ as Butterwick opens seventh store at Rushden Lakes

A popular Northamptonshire bakery business has expanded again as it opened its seventh store at Rushden Lakes.

Butterwick threw open its doors at the busy retail park for the first time on Saturday (January 7) and, according to owners, it was the “best opening day on record”.

Owned by husband and wife Ryan and Fiona Scarborough, the business, which sells Instagrammable doughnuts, brownies, cookies and cakes, as well as coffees and milkshakes, has boomed since the launch of its first shop in Corby in 2019.

Ryan previously said: “We have been talking to Rushden Lakes for the best part of two years. We will be the perfect fit for Rushden Lakes.”

Following the latest branch opening, posting to Facebook, the Butterwick owners said: “First day at Rushden Lakes, wow, I still can’t believe I’m writing that.

“Three years ago I was making cupcakes from my home kitchen, dreaming of bigger things for this little business I love so much.

The Rushden Lakes branch opened on Saturday January 7. Photo: Butterwick.

“Today we are thrilled to share that little business has just achieved its best open day on record for store number seven.

“I can no longer take credit for the thousands of bakes that are prepared, baked, delivered and sold.

“Butterwick wouldn’t be what it is without every member of the team who are dedicated to deliver what we strive to achieve as a business community.”

